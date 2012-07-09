FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT
July 9, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.86 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.95 percent,
tracking weaker Asian shares after U.S. jobs data on Friday
disappointed, while China's inflation data on Monday showed
falling demand for goods. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.13 percent on the back of a risk-off sentiment
globally after the weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday. 

    RUPEE 
    The partially convertible rupee falls to an over
one-week low at 56.0250/0225 per dollar versus its previous
close of 55.42/43, dragged by weakness in the euro after U.S.
jobs data showed tepid growth. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.71
percent, while the 5-year OIS falls 2 bps to
7.14 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    The cash rate at 8.10/8.20, compared with its
previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
