SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.35 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.29 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares. Traders expect market to remain range-bound till Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services declare their Q1 FY13 results on July 12. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent, on the back of a weak euro and ahead of the industrial output data scheduled to be released on Thursday followed by wholesale price inflation data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally higher at 55.88/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93, but weaker global risk assets, including the euro, could be a drag on the local currency after China reported much slower-than-expected growth in imports last month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.74 percent, and the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)