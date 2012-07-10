FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0702 GMT
July 10, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0702 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.59 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.62 percent.
     Net purchases from foreign institutional investors (FIIs)
help improve sentiment, traders say. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.14 percent. Traders await the factory output
data on Thursday ahead of the headline inflation data for
further direction. 

    RUPEE 
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at
55.76/76 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93, on
selling by exporters.
    Dealers say some IT companies have been selling dollars;
also a large petrochemical company has been receiving in
forwards and selling spot. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.74 percent,
while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.14 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.10/8.15 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
