SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
July 10, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1.3
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 1.33
percent higher, led by gains in private sector banks such as
ICICI Bank on hopes that improving asset quality would lead to
better-than-expected earnings in the upcoming reporting season.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed
steady at 8.15 percent as investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of the factory output data on Thursday and inflation data
on Monday with the rally in risk assets pulling yields off
lows. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee closed sharply
stronger at 55.39/40 per dollar versus its previous close of
55.92/93, snapping a four-session losing streak, buoyed by
strong gains in local stocks and dollar sales by
exporters. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.74
percent, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to
7.14 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15, steady at its
previous close. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

