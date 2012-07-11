FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.4 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.37 percent
tracking losses in Asian shares.
    Analysts have warned they expect muted earnings growth in
the April-June quarter, which may lead to a correction,
particularly if the guidance fails to inspire. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield steady
at 8.15 percent as investors eye factory output data to be
released on Thursday and inflation data on Monday. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.48/47
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, as investors
again turn cautious on risk assets and tracking a weak
euro. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.73
percent, while the 5-year OIS rises 1 bp to
7.15 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, compared with its
previous close of 8.10/8.15. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.