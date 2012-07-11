FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0647 GMT
#Financials
July 11, 2012 / 7:07 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0647 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.4 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.33 percent,
tracking losses in Asian shares and on continued concerns about
the global economy.
    Analysts have warned they expect muted earnings growth in
the April-June quarter, which may lead to a correction,
particularly if the guidance fails to inspire. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield steady
at 8.15 percent ahead of factory output data to be released on
Thursday and inflation data on Monday. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at
55.33/34 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, on
large dollar sales by custodian banks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.73
percent, while the 5-year OIS 1 bp lower to 7.13
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate unchanged at its previous close of
8.10/8.15. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

