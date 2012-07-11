FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.73 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index also fell 0.73 percent, on
profit-taking in select blue-chip stocks that advanced on
Tuesday such as energy conglomerate Reliance Industries and
cigarette maker ITC. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    The Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed down just 1
basis point at 8.14 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers
with investors preferring to stay light ahead of the upcoming
factory output data on Thursday and inflation data on Monday.
 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 55.62/63
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, with the
currency remaining buffeted most of the session between global
risk aversion and large dollar sales by custodial banks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate closed down 6 bps at 7.68 percent, while
the 5-year OIS also fell 6 bps to 7.08 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate closed unchanged at its previous
close of 8.10/8.15. 
  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.