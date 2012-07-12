FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
July 12, 2012 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s main 30-share BSE index fell 1.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.2 percent, tracking a cut guidance by India’s No.2 software exporter, Infosys and weakness in other Asian markets and .

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis point to 8.12 percent ahead of industrial output data due around 0530 GMT.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee fell as the dollar gained after minutes from the Federal Reserve indicating any more monetary easing was unlikely for now.

At 9.50 a.m., the rupee was at 55.72 to a dollar as against 55.62/63 last close.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year OIS rate down 7 basis points to 7.61 percent, and the 5-year OIS also down 7 basis points at 7.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.00/8.10 from its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
