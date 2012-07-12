SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS

India’s main 30-share BSE index fell 1.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.2 percent, tracking a cut guidance by India’s No.2 software exporter, Infosys and weakness in other Asian markets and .

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis point to 8.12 percent ahead of industrial output data due around 0530 GMT.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee fell as the dollar gained after minutes from the Federal Reserve indicating any more monetary easing was unlikely for now.

At 9.50 a.m., the rupee was at 55.72 to a dollar as against 55.62/63 last close.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate down 7 basis points to 7.61 percent, and the 5-year OIS also down 7 basis points at 7.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.00/8.10 from its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent.