SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT
July 12, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------    
    India's main 30-share BSE index hovering near day's
lows, down 1.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index
 fell 1.4 percent, following a cut in guidance by Indian
IT heavyweight Infosys and weakness in other Asian
markets. Banks shares fell after May industrial output data
surprised to the upside.
 
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points to 8.12 percent, tracking risk aversion and a
downward revision in the April factory output data.
 
 
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee still down after briefly gaining on the
factory data, as weaker global risk assets, including a tumbling
Australian dollar after an unexpected drop in
unemployment, pressured the rupee.
    At 12.19 p.m., the rupee was at 55.69/6950 to a
dollar as against 55.62/63 last close. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------       
    The 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at
7.64 percent, and the 5-year OIS also down 2
basis points at 7.06 percent.  
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The cash rate broadly flat at 8.05/8.10 from its
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 
 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
