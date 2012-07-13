SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0810 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.4 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.3 percent higher, tracking a rally in Asian stocks after China's second quarter GDP data came in within forecasts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point to 8.11 percent, ahead of the 160 billion rupees debt cut-off results. Traders are also cautious ahead of inflation data due on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee keeping gains helped by positive local stocks and inflows. At 1.32 p.m., the rupee was at 55.39/40 to a dollar as against 55.93/94 last close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.58 percent, and the 5-year OIS also 2 bps higher at 6.98 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate broadly flat at 8.05/8.10 from its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent on the last day of reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)