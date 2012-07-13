FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0810 GMT
July 13, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0810 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------    
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.4 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.3 percent higher,
tracking a rally in Asian stocks after China's second quarter
GDP data came in within forecasts.
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point to 8.11 percent, ahead of the 160 billion rupees
debt cut-off results. Traders are also cautious ahead of
inflation data due on Monday.
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee keeping gains helped by positive local
stocks and inflows. 
    At 1.32 p.m., the rupee was at 55.39/40 to a dollar
as against 55.93/94 last close. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------       
    The 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.58 percent,
and the 5-year OIS also 2 bps higher at 6.98
percent.  
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The three-day cash rate broadly flat at 8.05/8.10
from its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent on the last day of
reporting fortnight.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 
 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
