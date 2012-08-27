FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0441 GMT
August 27, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0441 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.09 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.12 percent.
Banking shares are leading the losses with ICICI bank 
down 0.7 percent and HDFC Bank losing 0.4 percent.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.19 percent as Friday's better-than-expected
cut-offs continue to bolster sentiment for debt. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR edges higher in opening trades, on way to a second
session of gains, pair at 55.55/57 versus Friday's close of
55.4950/5050 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1
basis points at 7.13 from previous close of 7.14 percent while
the one-year rate was flat at 7.80 percent to previous close. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05,
marginally higher form Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent
   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

