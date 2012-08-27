FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0737 GMT
August 27, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0737 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.25 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.23 percent.
Banking and Technology shares leading the losses 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.18 percent as investors preferred to build long positions
ahead of the June quarter growth data due on Friday while the
bullish cut-offs at last Friday's debt sale also kept the
underlying sentiment for debt positive. 


    RUPEE   
    --------------           
     USD/INR rises to a 1-week high in low volumes,
with the pair at 55.6075/6150 versus Friday's close of
55.4950/5050. It rose to as much as 55.63 in trade, the highest
since Aug 20. 
 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp
to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is
unchanged at 7.80 percent as caution prevails ahead of
April-June GDP data due on Friday. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one day cash rate is at 8.02/8.05,
marginally up from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent   
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

