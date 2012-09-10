FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT
September 10, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index and 50-share NSE index 
are flat, awaiting some decisive action form the government on
reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
trading down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent amid lack of any
fresh triggers with traders awaiting the factory output data on
Wednesday for further direction. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR trading at 55.28/29 versus its previous close of
55.3550/3650 as weak U.S. jobs data post market hours on Friday
raises expectations for more monetary stimulus by the Federal
Reserve. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate flat at 7.77 percent, while the benchmark
five-year swap rate also flat at 7.21 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent higher than
Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent .     
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

