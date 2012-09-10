FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0813 GMT
September 10, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0813 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index and 50-share NSE index 
are nearly flat as hopes of big-bang reforms recede. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps
to 8.17 percent as traders brace for weaker-than-expected
factory output data on Wednesday. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR trading at 55.35/36, little changed from its
previous close of 55.3550/3650, as dollar demand from oil firms
offsets the selling seen due to gains in the euro and other
Asian currencies. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.20
percent, off 2-month high hit in previous session, while the
1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.76 percent.

     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent higher than
Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent .     
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

