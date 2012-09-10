FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 10, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    India's BSE index rose 0.10 percent while the
50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent, flat from
previous close, as lenders such as SBI were hit by worries that
further delays in fiscal reforms would contribute to stagnating
growth and prevent the central bank from lowering interest
rates. 
    
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps
to 8.18 percent, recovering from steep falls in the previous
session on growing caution ahead of industrial output and
inflation data this week, while also benefiting from the lack of
a weekly debt auction. 

    USD/INR ended at 55.44/45, little changed from its previous
close of 55.3550/3650, on account of dollar demand from oil
refiners, but further losses were averted on hopes of more
monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve following weak non-farm
payroll (NFP) data in the United States. 
      
    India 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.19
percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to
7.75 percent.
     
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent higher than
Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent .     
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

