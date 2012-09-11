FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0432 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0432 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index fell 0.1 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was also down 0.2 percent, ahead of a
German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout
funds which could remove one risk for Europe. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.17 percent, down for a second straight session,
ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR edges up to 55.48/49 versus its previous close of
55.44/45 on the back of dollar demand from oil refiners, but
further sharp gains seen unlikely ahead of factory output data
on Wednesday. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.19 percent,
with the 1-year rate also flat at 7.75 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent.     
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.