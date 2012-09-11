FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
September 11, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index up 0.29 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index also adds 0.26 percent, led by gains in state-run oil
companies on hopes for an increase in fuel prices after media
reports suggested the government cabinet panel will meet later
in the day to look into potential hike in fuel prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.16 percent, down for a second straight
session, ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday.
 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR at 55.42/43 marginally weaker than its previous
close of 55.44/45 as dollar demand from oil firms was offset by
gains in the domestic share market. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.18 percent,
while the 1-year rate was flat at 7.75 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, but demand was largely
steady at the start of a fresh two-week reporting cycle. 
   
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

