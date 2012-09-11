SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.29 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also adds 0.26 percent, led by gains in state-run oil companies on hopes for an increase in fuel prices after media reports suggested the government cabinet panel will meet later in the day to look into potential hike in fuel prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.16 percent, down for a second straight session, ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR at 55.42/43 marginally weaker than its previous close of 55.44/45 as dollar demand from oil firms was offset by gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.18 percent, while the 1-year rate was flat at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, but demand was largely steady at the start of a fresh two-week reporting cycle. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)