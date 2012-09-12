FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT
September 12, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
      The benchmark BSE index rose 0.56 percent. The
50-share NSE index gains 0.5 percent, ahead of factory
output data, at 11 a.m. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 
basis point to 8.19 percent, ahead of July industrial output 
data. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
     USD/INR trading at 55.22/23 after opening at the day's low
of 55.14, its weakest since Aug. 23 and down from its close of 
55.34/35 on Tuesday. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.21 percent,
while the 1-year rate also up 1 bp at 7.76 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate nearly unchanged at 8.00/8.05.
Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax outflows flow out
from the banking system.     
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

