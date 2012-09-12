FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
   India's BSE index rose for a sixth consecutive session to
close at its highest in nearly seven months on rising hopes of
government reforms after the aviation minister signalled the
country was moving to allow foreign direct investment into the
sector.  
   The benchmark BSE index rose 0.82 percent to end at
18,000.03 points, just above the psychologically key level of
18,000 points.
   The 50-share NSE index rose 0.76 percent, to mark its
highest close since March 14. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2
basis points to 8.20 percent, on caution ahead of August
inflation data, due Friday and fiscal second-half borrowing due
in end-September. WPI expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent
vs July's 6.87 percent, a Reuters poll showed. 
 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level in three
weeks on Wednesday, gaining for a second consecutive session, on
the back of broad losses in the dollar following a Moody's
downgrade warning which boosted sentiment for risk globally.
       The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.21/22 per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus its
previous close of 55.34/35. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis points at 7.23 percent,
while the 1-year rate rose 1 bp at 7.76 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent.
Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax outflows flow out
from the banking system.     
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
