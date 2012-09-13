FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
September 13, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.21 percent at
18,038.47 points while the 50-share NSE index up 0.17
percent at 5,440 points, led by gains in bank shares and oil
marketing companies, on hopes of reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.18 percent. Yields likely to be rangebound
ahead of crucial inflation data on Friday, the last macro print
before the central bank's rate meet on Monday. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR edges higher to 55.45/46 versus its close of
55.21/22 as traders build back longs after the unit fell to its
lowest level in three weeks at 55.14 in the previous session.
Dollar buying from the government likely for some defence
related payments also boosts. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 7.19 percent,
while the 1-year rate drops 3 bps to 7.73 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent.
Advance tax outflows from the banking system may result in rates
rising, but most banks have already covered mandated needs for
this earlier in the initial half, traders say. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

