SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 13, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index rose just enough to mark a seventh
consecutive session of gains, as hopes for government reforms
boosted banks, while technology shares gained on hopes of
stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The benchmark BSE index ended 0.12 percent up at
18,021.16 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended up
0.08 percent at 5,435.35 points, led by gains in bank shares and
oil marketing companies, on hopes of reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 3 basis points at 8.17 percent, as dealers waited to see
whether the government raises fuel prices, signalling its intent
at fiscal consolidation. Dealers will also await the crucial
August inflation data, the last macro print before the central
bank's rate meet on Monday. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR closes higher at 55.43/44 versus its close of
55.21/22, snapping a two-day losing streak, on defence and
oil-related dollar demand. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 7.19 percent,
while the 1-year rate drops 3 bps to 7.73 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent.
Advance tax outflows from the banking system may result in rates
rising next week, but most banks have already covered mandated
needs for this earlier in the initial half, traders say. 
         
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

