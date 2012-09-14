FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0350 GMT
September 14, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0350 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index inches up 1.80 percent at 18,346.03
points, while the 50-share NSE index also gains 1.84 percent to
5,535.70 points, after the government announced a hike in diesel
prices and following the Federal Reserve's announcement of a new
asset purchase programme which boosted global risk assets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4
basis points at 8.13 percent, after dropping to an over
one-and-half month low of 8.10 percent in opening deals on
rising rate cut hopes, following the government's decision to
raise diesel prices to help shrink its subsidy burden. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------
    Rupee stronger at 54.71/72 versus its close of 55.43/44,
after the government hiked state-subsidised diesel prices, a
move which would help bring down its fiscal deficit with further
aggressive monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve also
aiding risk assets. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 5-year OIS rate falls 4 basis points to 7.15
percent, while the 1-year rate drops 5 bps to 7.68 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate little changed at 7.95/8.00
percent from 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close. 
         
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

