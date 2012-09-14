FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index gains 2.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index also adds 2.21 percent after the government announced a
hike in diesel prices and after the Federal Reserve announced a
new asset purchase programme. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield was flat at 8.17
percent as of 0710 GMT. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The Indian rupee trimmed gains to 54.70/71 per
dollar from around 54.69 before inflation data. The rupee ended
at 55.43/44 to the dollar on Thursday. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 5-year OIS rate falls 1 basis point to 7.18 percent,
while the 1-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.71 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent.
 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
