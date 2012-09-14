SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 2.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also adds 2.21 percent after the government announced a hike in diesel prices and after the Federal Reserve announced a new asset purchase programme. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield was flat at 8.17 percent as of 0710 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trimmed gains to 54.70/71 per dollar from around 54.69 before inflation data. The rupee ended at 55.43/44 to the dollar on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate falls 1 basis point to 7.18 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)