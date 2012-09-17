FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
September 17, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian stocks rose to their highest in 14-months on Monday,
with retailers such as Pantaloon and airlines such as SpiceJet
rallying after the government opened up these sectors to foreign
direct investment as part of major reform initiatives.
    The benchmark BSE index rose 0.66 percent while the
50-share NSE index rose 0.72 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to 8.12
percent on renewed hopes of a rate cut after the government's
reform measures. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee rose to 53.82
versus its previous close of 54.30/31 per dollar. The Indian
rupee briefly rose to a four-month high on Monday, spurred by
hopes of major foreign inflows after the federal government
announced it was opening up the aviation and multi-brand retail
sectors to more overseas investment. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate at 7.59 percent versus
its previous close of 7.73 percent. 
    The 5-year OIS rose 7 basis point to 7.14
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its Friday's close. 
         
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
