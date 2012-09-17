SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian stocks rose to their highest in 14-months on Monday, with retailers such as Pantaloon and airlines such as SpiceJet rallying after the government opened up these sectors to foreign direct investment as part of major reform initiatives. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.66 percent while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.72 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to 8.12 percent on renewed hopes of a rate cut after the government's reform measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee rose to 53.82 versus its previous close of 54.30/31 per dollar. The Indian rupee briefly rose to a four-month high on Monday, spurred by hopes of major foreign inflows after the federal government announced it was opening up the aviation and multi-brand retail sectors to more overseas investment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.59 percent versus its previous close of 7.73 percent. The 5-year OIS rose 7 basis point to 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)