SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT
September 17, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian stocks edged higher, even as they pared gains after
rising to their highest in 14-months o n Monday, as the Reserve
Bank of India kept rates on hold despite the government's reform
measures.
    The benchmark BSE index rose 0.25 percent while the
50-share NSE index rose 0.33 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 8.18 percent
versus its previous close, trimming earlier falls as RBI keeps
rates on hold. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee rose to 54.07
versus its previous close of 54.30/31 per dollar. The Indian
rupee trimmed gains after RBI kept interest rates on hold,
dashing hopes the central bank would follow up with action of
its own after the government announced fiscal reform measures.
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate at 7.67 percent versus
its previous close of 7.73 percent. 
    The 5-year OIS fell 4 basis points to 7.17
percent compared to its previous close.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate marginally higher at 8.05/8.10
percent versus its Friday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

