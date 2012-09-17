FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 17, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main BSE index rose for a ninth consecutive session
to its highest close since July 2011, as retailers such as
Pantaloon and airlines such as SpiceJet surged after the
government opened up the sectors to foreign direct investment. 
    Banks also rallied after the Reserve Bank of India cut the
cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits that lenders must
keep with the central bank.
    The benchmark BSE index rose 0.42 percent while the
50-share NSE index rose 0.58 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 8.18 percent
versus its previous close, trimming earlier falls as RBI keeps
rates on hold. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The Indian rupee retreated from a four-month high hit
earlier in the session on Monday after the central bank kept
interest rates on hold, dashing some of the positive impact from
the government's big bang reforms.
    The partially convertible rupee rose to 54.01/02
versus its previous close of 54.30/31 per dollar. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate at 7.72 percent versus
its previous close of 7.73 percent. 
    The 5-year OIS unchanged at 7.21 percent from
its previous close.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent unchanged
from its Friday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
