REFILE-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0437 GMT
September 18, 2012 / 4:45 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0437 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to correct previous day to 'Monday' in item on call
money)
    STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares were seen consolidating gains made in the last
few sessions. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.08 percent
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.04 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield fell 2 bps versus its previous
close of 8.18 percent after the finance minister assured there
will be no rollback of recent reform measures. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee fell to 54.29/30
versus its previous close of 54.01/02 per dollar. The rupee's
losses are in line with some major Asian currencies like the
Korean won, which opened weaker. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate unchanged at at 7.72
percent versus its previous close.
    The 5-year OIS at 7.19 percent compared to
its previous close of 7.21 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged
from Monday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
