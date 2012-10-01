FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0535 GMT
October 1, 2012 / 5:46 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0535 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.1 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index is up 0.02 percent, in a quiet trading session
ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.15 percent.
    Bonds see some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
tells The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in
the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates
in response to sweeping reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t
 
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 52.75/74 versus its previous close of 52.85/86,
on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 basis points (bps) at
7.02 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.59 percent.
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
