SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.33 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.27 percent, both at their highest close since July 2011 as construction and other infrastructure-related stocks such as IVRCL Ltd rose on expectations the government would continue to promote projects in the sector. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent. Bonds saw some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.40/41 versus its previous close of 52.85/86, hitting a new five-month high, as dealers cited continued inflows from foreign funds and dollar selling from exporters on hopes for an improving economy. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bp at 7.03 percent, while the 1-year rate also fell 2 bps to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)