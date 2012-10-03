FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
October 3, 2012

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index advanced 0.23 percent. Cement companies extend
a recent rally on continued hopes for more
infrastructure-related initiatives from the government and hopes
for increased construction activity after the end of the monsoon
period. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges
down 1 basis point to 8.15 percent as a drop in global crude oil
prices aid sentiment. 
    Brent crude futures slipped towards the $111 per barrel on
Wednesday, hurt by persistent concerns on global growth and oil
demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to
uncertainty.  
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 52.36/38 versus its previous close of 52.40/41.
Dealers cite rupee purchases from a state-run power utility, as
well as a financial services firm which recently sold a stake in
one of its business ventures. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 basis points (bps) at
6.99 percent, while the 1-year rate also fell 3 bps to 7.58
percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
