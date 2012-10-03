FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gained 0.24 percent, while the 50
share NSE index edged up 0.22 percent, rising for a
third consecutive session after infrastructure companies
extended gains on hopes for additional support measures for the
sector, while insurance-related stocks also gained on optimism
for government action. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged
down 1 basis point to close at 8.15 percent as a drop in global
crude oil prices aided sentiment. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee closed at 52.1550/1650 versus its previous close
of 52.40/41 supported by corporate dollar inflows with custodian
banks also spotted selling dollars. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 7 basis points
(bps) at 6.96 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.58
percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.