SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
October 4, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 1 percent to above 19,000
points for the first time since July 8, 2011 on hopes for
additional fiscal and economic reforms, while the NSE index
 also advanced 1 percent. The cabinet is set to approve
bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in
insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign
investors, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday.
  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.14 percent, tracking a fall in short-end rates
on the back of an improvement in the banking system liquidity,
traders say. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo
window dropped to a one-month low of 139.3 billion rupees on
Wednesday.  
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee rose to 51.92/93 versus its previous close of
52.1550/1650. Dealers say a large engineering company has been
selling dollars. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2 basis points
(bps) at 6.94 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.56
percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/7.95 percent versus
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
