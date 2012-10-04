FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
October 4, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 1.03 percent at 19,063.64 points
while the NSE index advanced 1.08 percent to 5,793.15
points on hopes for additional fiscal and economic reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent, tracking a fall in short-end
rates on the back of an improvement in the banking system
liquidity, while a fall in global crude oil prices also helped.
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee rose to 51.92/93 versus its previous close of
52.1550/1650. Dealers cited inflows from Indian Railway Finance
Corp's recent $300 million bond sale and from a large
engineering company. Exporter selling also kicked in from 52.04
levels, they added. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at its previous close of
6.96 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.57 percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

