SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 1.03 percent at 19,063.64 points while the NSE index advanced 1.08 percent to 5,793.15 points on hopes for additional fiscal and economic reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent, tracking a fall in short-end rates on the back of an improvement in the banking system liquidity, while a fall in global crude oil prices also helped. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to 51.92/93 versus its previous close of 52.1550/1650. Dealers cited inflows from Indian Railway Finance Corp's recent $300 million bond sale and from a large engineering company. Exporter selling also kicked in from 52.04 levels, they added. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at its previous close of 6.96 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)