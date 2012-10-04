FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
October 4, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main BSE index closed up 1 percent at 19,058.15,
while the 50-share NSE index ended 0.98 percent higher at
5,787.60, after the government's reform proposals for the
insurance and pension sectors sparked gains in financial stocks
such as ICICI Bank. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
flat at 8.15 percent as an improvement in the domestic rupee
liquidity aided demand for debt, but investors were wary of
adding large positions ahead of the key September inflation data
due around mid-October. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee closed at 51.74/75 from Wednesday's close of
52.155/165 as the government looked set to push forward with
more bold reforms, with large inflows continuing to keep the
local unit bid. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rose 1 basis point to 6.97
percent, while the 1-year rate remained unchanged at 7.58
percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ends lower at 7.75/7.80 percent
versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

