SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index closed up 1 percent at 19,058.15, while the 50-share NSE index ended 0.98 percent higher at 5,787.60, after the government's reform proposals for the insurance and pension sectors sparked gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.15 percent as an improvement in the domestic rupee liquidity aided demand for debt, but investors were wary of adding large positions ahead of the key September inflation data due around mid-October. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed at 51.74/75 from Wednesday's close of 52.155/165 as the government looked set to push forward with more bold reforms, with large inflows continuing to keep the local unit bid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rose 1 basis point to 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate remained unchanged at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends lower at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)