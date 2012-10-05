FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0600 GMT
October 5, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0600 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main BSE index down 0.9 percent to 18,880.46, while
the 50-share NSE index fell 1.09 percent to 5,722.60 after a
temporary halt of cash markets at India's National Stock
Exchange was caused by "a freak trade", according to a source at
the bourse.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.15 percent. The 10-year bond yield is
expected to hold in a 8.13 to 8.18 percent band during the day,
with bond prices possibly seen under pressure later on account
of the 130 billion rupees debt sale.  
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 51.68/69, from its last close of 51.74/75 after
hitting an intra-day low at 51.32, on outflows related to a
stake sale, several dealers said. Several dealers cite dollar
outflows related to Carlyle Group's estimated $841 million stake
sale in mortgage lender HDFC.  
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 6.99
percent, while the 1-year rate also rose 1 basis point to 7.59
percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

