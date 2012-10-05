FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT
October 5, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main BSE index down 0.75 percent at 18,914.30, while
the 50-share NSE index fell 0.84 percent to 5,738.70 in volatile
trade on profit booking. 
    India's largest stock exchange was brought to a brief halt
on Friday after a local financial firm placed dozens of
erroneous orders worth more than $125 million, triggering a
sharp fall on the Nifty stock index. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent, after cutoffs came in on the
first auction of the fiscal second half. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 51.81/82 to the dollar, from its last
close of 51.74/75 on outflows related to a stake sale, several
dealers said. Several dealers cite dollar outflows related to
Carlyle Group's estimated $841 million stake sale in mortgage
lender HDFC.  
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS 2 basis points up at 6.99
percent, while the 1-year rate was 2 basis points higher at 7.60
percent.
               
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.65/7.75 percent versus
its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@; reuters.net)

