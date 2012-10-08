SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0421 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index fell 0.2 percent, the 50-share NSE index was also down 0.3 percent. The fall was tracking weak asian peers and as Reliance Industries fell on Morgan Stanley downgrade. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent. Brent crude slips below $112 per barrel, dropping for a second straight session on concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR rises to 52.16/18 versus its previous close of 51.85/86 tracking broad gains in the dollar following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year down 1 bp at 6.99 while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@; reuters.net)