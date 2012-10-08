FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0421 GMT
October 8, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0421 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main BSE index fell 0.2 percent, the 50-share NSE
index was also down 0.3 percent. The fall was tracking weak
asian peers and as Reliance Industries fell on Morgan
Stanley downgrade. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent. Brent crude slips
below $112 per barrel, dropping for a second straight session on
concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand.
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR rises to 52.16/18 versus its previous close
of 51.85/86 tracking broad gains in the dollar following
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.     
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year down 1 bp at 6.99 while the
one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@; reuters.net)

