SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0843 GMT
October 8, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0843 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main BSE index fell 1 percent while the 50-share NSE
index was also down 1.07 percent on profit-booking after the BSE
index rose to 17-month high on Friday, while the NSE hit its
highest in nearly 18 months. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent.  
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 52.3450/3550 versus its previous close of
51.85/86.     
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year down 2 bps at 6.98 while the 1-year
rate also fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 08.10/08.15. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
