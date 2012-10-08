FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 8, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended down 1.21 percent at 18,708.98 points
while the 50-share NSE index fell 1.23 percent to 5,676 points,
as profit-taking, coupled with business outlook concerns, hit
recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries Ltd.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent with a fall in crude oil
prices boosting sentiment in debt markets. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day loss in three
months, falling to a one-week low on Monday, as custodian banks
bought dollars on the back of sharp losses in the local share
market.
    The rupee closed at 52.64/65 per dollar, after hitting
52.65, its lowest level since Oct. 1. It closed down 1.5 percent
on the day, its biggest single-day fall since June 22.   
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 6.97 percent
while the 1-year rate also fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus its Friday close of 07.10/07.20 at the start of a new
reporting fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.