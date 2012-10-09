FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0419
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0419

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index rose 0.73 percent and the 50-share NSE index
also gained 0.74 percent, led by gains in bank shares such as
ICICI Bank.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.15 percent. IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent
this year, down from 6.1 percent it made in July, and says the
central bank should hold rates unless inflation experiences a
sustained fall. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
     USD/INR falls to 52.26/27 versus its previous
close of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand
from importers is likely to cap big falls.     
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 6.97 percent. The
1-year rate also flat at 7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
