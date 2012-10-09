FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.73 percent
each, led by gains in banking shares. Banks' gains were led by
private sector lenders on expectations their July-September
earnings will prove more resilient than their public sector
counterparts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.15 percent. IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent
this year, down from 6.1 percent in July, and says the central
bank should hold rates unless inflation experiences a sustained
fall. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR falls to 52.42/43 versus its previous close
of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand from
importers helps pull the pair off the day's low of 52.2250.
     
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 basis point at 6.96
percent. The 1-year rate flat at 7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 as demand largely stable in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.