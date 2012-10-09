SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.73 percent each, led by gains in banking shares. Banks' gains were led by private sector lenders on expectations their July-September earnings will prove more resilient than their public sector counterparts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 percent. IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent in July, and says the central bank should hold rates unless inflation experiences a sustained fall. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR falls to 52.42/43 versus its previous close of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand from importers helps pull the pair off the day's low of 52.2250. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 basis point at 6.96 percent. The 1-year rate flat at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 as demand largely stable in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)