SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 9, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended up 0.45 percent and the 50-share NSE
index closed 0.5 percent higher compared with two previous
sessions of losses as dented stocks such as Infosys rose, while
private banks such as ICICI Bank gained on hopes their quarterly
earnings would prove resilient. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent in a range-bound trading
as dealers avoided taking a definite rate view ahead of crucial
inflation numbers next week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR closed at 52.72/73 versus its previous
close of 52.64/65, touching its lowest level in a week, as
dollar demand from importers and broad dollar short-covering
offset inflows seen on the back of share market gains.   
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 6.96 percent.
The 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.57 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 as demand was largely stable in
the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

