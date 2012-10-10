SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0356 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.45 percent and the 50-share NSE index down 0.5 percent in-line with regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.15 percent in the absence of major cues. September inflation data, due on Monday, will be key before rate meeting on Oct. 30, traders said. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR at 52.90/92 versus its previous close of 52.72/73 its strongest level in nearly two weeks, tracking broad gains in the dollar as investors are wary of taking on risk amid concerns of weak earnings in the United States. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 6.96 percent. The 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05-8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 as demand was largely stable in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)