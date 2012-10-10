FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0356 GMT
October 10, 2012 / 4:06 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0356 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.45 percent and the 50-share NSE index
down 0.5 percent in-line with regional shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.15 percent in the absence of major cues. 
September inflation data, due on Monday, will be key before rate
meeting on Oct. 30, traders said. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR at 52.90/92 versus its previous close of
52.72/73 its strongest level in nearly two weeks, tracking broad
gains in the dollar as investors are wary of taking on risk amid
concerns of weak earnings in the United States.     
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 6.96 percent. The
1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05-8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 as demand was largely stable in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
 (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters
Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
