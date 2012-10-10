FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0659 GMT
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0659 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index fell 0.58 percent and the 50-share NSE index
also declined 0.64 percent after S&P warned about a possible
downgrade in India's credit rating, reiterating its June stance
if growth prospects and external position worsen, or fiscal
reforms slow. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2
basis points at 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close on S&P report.
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR at 53.09/10 versus its previous close of 52.72/73,
after S&P warns of a "significant chance" that political,
economic, fiscal or external factors could eventually lower the
credit rating on India downgrade.     
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 bp at 6.97 percent. The
1-year rate up 3 bp at 7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate was steady at 8.05-8.10 percent.
 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.