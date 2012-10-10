FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 10, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares ended lower led by profit-taking in banking
stocks, including ICICI Bank, and as sentiment was hit by rating
agency Standard & Poor's warning that the country still faced
the threat of a rating cut despite recent reforms.  
    The BSE index fell 0.86 percent, or 162.26 points,
to end at 18,631.10 points. 
    The 50-share NSE index lost 0.92 percent, or 52.45
points, to end at 5,652.15 points, closing below the
psychologically important 5,700 level. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
up 2 basis points (bps) at 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close on
S&P report. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in two weeks, tracking
gains in the global dollar and on S&P report.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at
53.0450/0550 per dollar versus its previous close of 52.72/73,
the fourth successive session of fall and its longest losing
streak since late July.
    It earlier hit a session low of 53.1850, its lowest since
Sept. 27. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 6.97
percent. The 1-year rate up 3 bps at 7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ended nearly steady at 8.05-8.10
percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
