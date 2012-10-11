FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT
October 11, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index is down 0.14 percent, while the
50-share NSE index falls 0.17 percent, on caution ahead
of corporate earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is at 8.15 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India may buy 1.2 trillion rupees of bonds
in the second half of fiscal 2012/13, or 60 percent of the
planned issuance, to offset incremental liquidity tightness,
BarCap estimates. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR edges marginally lower to 53.02/03 after rising to
53.16 immediately after open as exporters step in to sell
dollars, but the domestic share market performance is key for
direction.
    The pair had closed at 53.0450/0550 on Wednesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 1 basis point (bp) at
6.96 percent. The 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.59 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate nearly steady at 8.05-8.10
percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
