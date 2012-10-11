FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
October 11, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.20 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index falls 0.17 percent, on caution ahead of
corporate earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bp) at 8.15 percent, with a rate cut in South Korea for a
second time in four months aiding sentiment. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR edges marginally higher to 53.10/11 after rising to
53.16 immediately after open as exporters step in to sell
dollars. The domestic share market performance is also closely
watched for direction. The pair had closed at 53.0450/0550 on
Wednesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 1 bp at 6.96 percent.
The 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.59 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate nearly steady at 8.05-8.10
percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
