SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 11, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index rose 0.93 percent to 18,804.75
points, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.99 percent
at 5,708.05 points, as expectations of better-than-expected
earnings sent Infosys and HDFC Bank higher a day before they
report results. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.16
percent, ahead of August factory data on Friday and as some
dealers trimmed position ahead of a 130 billion rupees bond
sale. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The Indian rupee snapped a four-day losing streak on
Thursday, boosted by exporter dollar sales and a late rebound in
the domestic share market which likely helped bring in some
foreign fund inflows.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at
52.6850/6950 per dollar, 0.7 percent stronger compared to its
Wednesday's close of 53.0450/0550. The unit moved in a wide
range of 52.63 to 53.16 during the session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS unchanged at 6.97 percent,
while the 1-year rate was steady at 7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.00-8.05 percent, nearly
steady from its 8.05-8.10 percent previous close. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

