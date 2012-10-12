FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0502 GMT
October 12, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0502 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index fell 0.3 percent, and the 50-share
NSE index also down 0.23 percent. Infosys led
the fall after its revenue forecast disappoints.
    The company also said revenue growth forecast for the
current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 does not include the
revenue from  Lodestone Holding AG. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent, ahead of August factory data.
Industrial output data, due around 0530 GMT, will likely show
1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at
all in July, a Reuters poll showed. 
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
     USD/INR steady at its previous close of 52.6850/6950 as a
stable euro prevents any gains in the pair while losses in
domestic shares limit a major fall. The pair has moved in a band
of 52.5550 to 52.73 in the session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bp at 7.00 percent, while
the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, nearly
steady from its 8.00-8.05 percent close on Thursday. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
