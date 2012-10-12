SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0502 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.3 percent, and the 50-share NSE index also down 0.23 percent. Infosys led the fall after its revenue forecast disappoints. The company also said revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 does not include the revenue from Lodestone Holding AG. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent, ahead of August factory data. Industrial output data, due around 0530 GMT, will likely show 1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at all in July, a Reuters poll showed. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR steady at its previous close of 52.6850/6950 as a stable euro prevents any gains in the pair while losses in domestic shares limit a major fall. The pair has moved in a band of 52.5550 to 52.73 in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bp at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, nearly steady from its 8.00-8.05 percent close on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)