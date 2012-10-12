FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
October 12, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index is down 0.36 percent, while the
50-share NSE index falls 0.27 percent, on caution ahead
of corporate earnings. Shares in Infosys Ltd, India's
No.2 software exporter, fall 6.9 percent after the company's
revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March
failed to meet market expectations. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent, with the August industrial
output data failing to have any major impact despite being
better-than-expected. Traders will now await the auction results
due later in the day for cues. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR marginally lower at 52.63/64 versus its previous
close of 52.6850/6950, tracking mild gains in the euro, but any
further fall likely to be capped by losses in domestic shares.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while
the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, nearly
steady from its Thursday close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

